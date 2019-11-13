Camila Cabello announces 'Romance' album release date, North American Tour

SYCO/Epic Records

SYCO/Epic RecordsGet ready for a little Romance. December 6th is the day Camila Cabello's album of the same name will be released.

Although we still don't have a complete track list, Romance will feature the four singles Camila's already released from the album. They include the most recent release, "Easy," plus "Cry for Me," "Liar," "Shameless" and, of course, "Señorita," her Billboard #1 massive global smash duet with her real-life lover, Shawn Mendes, that so far has earned more than two billion streams.

Romance will be available for pre-order Friday, November 15 from all the usual outlets. If you jump on it early, you'll score instant downloads of all of the singles released so far, plus a new one, titled "Living Proof."

You're also gonna be able to see Camilia in person soon. She's just announced the North American leg of her Romance Tour, beginning July 29 of next year in Vancouver, BC and wrapping up September 26 in Miami, Florida -- 26 dates in all.

If you're a Mastercard holder, you'll be able to order tickets for the Romance Tour this Friday; the verified fan pre-sale begins Monday, November 18, followed by local presales on Wednesday, November 20. That means you'll have to wait until Wednesday, November 21 for the general public ticket sale. Regardless of when you buy your tickets, every purchase will include a copy of Romance.

For more information on Romance and the tour, visit CamilaCabello.com. Here are the Romance Tour dates:

7/29 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

7/31 -- Everett, WA, Angel of the Winds Arena

8/1 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

8/4 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

8/5 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

8/7 -- Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

8/11 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

8/12 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

8/14 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/16 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

8/18 -- Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

8/19 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

8/21 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/4 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

9/5 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

9/8 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

9/9 -- Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

9/11 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

9/12 -- Laval, QC, Place Bell

9/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

9/16 -- Washington, D.C. , Capital One Arena

9/18 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden*

9/22 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/23 -- Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

9/25 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

9/26 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

*Presales and public on-sales begin at 12pm local time.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.