Camila Cabello announces new song, "Cry for Me," coming Friday

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello is releasing more new music on Friday.

The singer announced on social media Wednesday that her next song is called “Cry for Me” and it’s one of her favorites.

“I think everyone has felt this at one point or another, when your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just…not so fast,” she explains of the inspiration behind the song.

She also reiterates that she’s planning to release a bunch of new music over the next couple of months leading up to her sophomore solo album, Romance. She's already released two other tracks, “Shameless” and “Liar.”

So far, there’s no release date yet for Romance.

