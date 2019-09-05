Camila Cabello announces new album "Romance"; releases "Shameless" and "Liar"

Epic RecordsCamila Cabello is ready for Romance.

The singer officially announced that Romance is the title of her new album and she’s giving fans their first taste of what to expect with two new songs, called "Shameless" and "Liar."

Both songs deal with letting go of control when it comes to falling in love. On "Shameless," she repeats, "I need you more than I want to." Camila also released the video for the track, featuring fiery imagery conveying her desire -- including scenes in a church confessional and dancing with a group of Camila-lookalikes.

On "Liar," she sings about catching feelings for someone she shouldn't. "Oh no, there you go, making me a liar, I kinda like it though," she sings over a Latin-infused beat.

"These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I've accumulated - I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love," Camila says in a statement.

And speaking of romance, in a new cover story for ELLE’s Women in Music issue, Camila pretty much confirms her relationship with "Senorita" duet partner Shawn Mendes.

"I don't know; people can say whatever they want to say," she tells the mag. "They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved."

She adds, "Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

