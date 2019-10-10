Camila Cabello announces another new song, "Easy," coming Friday

Dennis LeupoldCamila Cabello is continuing to roll out even more new music this week.

The singer announced on social media that another tune from her upcoming album, “Easy,” will drop on Friday. She posted a snippet of the lyrics, which read: "I always thought I was hard to love till you made it seem so easy.”

"Told you I was gonna be releasing tons of music," Camila captioned the post.

“Easy” follows previous releases “Cry for Me,” “Shameless” and “Liar.” All the songs will be part of Camila's sophomore solo effort, Romance, which does not yet have a release date.

