Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes teach each other new skills in quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are taking this opportunity in quarantine to teach each other some new skills.

Camila posted on her Instagram Story Wednesday that the two have been passing the time by swapping music and language lessons.

"Shawn is teaching me this and I'm teaching him Spanish," Cabello captioned a photo of herself holding a guitar. "In the words of dababy LETS GOOOO."

Over the weekend, the two were spotted kissing in Miami while venturing outside for a walk. Earlier this week, Camila was forced to postpone her Romance tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do,” she wrote on social media.

But, she noted, "One positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I'm also excited to share with you."

Shawn, meanwhile, donated $175,000 through his Shawn Mendes Foundation to hospital relief in his hometown of Toronto.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.