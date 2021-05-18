Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes launch new series on the Calm app to promote inner peace

John Shearer/Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes want to be a calming presence in your life during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The couple has announced their own audio series and wellness hub on the Calm app, called “Breathe Into It,” where they’ll share stories and advice from their own personal mental health journeys, and lead guided meditations.

According to Billboard, the series includes 13 sessions in total from Camila and 11 sessions from Shawn. Both stars have been open in the past about dealing with anxiety and using meditation as way to cope.

“Having the necessary resources to prioritize our mental health is so important,” Camila writes on Instagram. “Meditation has been one of the most helpful tools for me so I am excited to announce my new series, Breathe Into It, on @Calm! You’ll be able to learn more about my own personal mindfulness journey and hear stories from my heart.”

Shawn adds on his own page, “The app has helped me so much on and off stage. Access to tools to support your mental wellbeing is something everyone should have.”

They’ll also be gifting 1,000 free Calm memberships to youth activists and leaders involved in The Shawn Mendes Foundation’s programs, as well as to fans who share their own mental health routine and stories with them on social media.

