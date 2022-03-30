Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran perform “Bam Bam” live for the first time

Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran sang for a cause when performing their new collaboration “Bam Bam” live for the first time.

The duo came together for Tuesday night’s Concert for Ukraine, which aimed to raise money and awareness for ongoing humanitarian efforts in the war torn country. The stage was flooded with blue light and decorated with sunflowers, which has become a global symbol of solidarity for Ukraine.

“We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine. Thank you guys so much for being part of this super important fundraiser and please continue to give anything you can,” Camila said.

“I’ve got a surprise for you guys tonight,” she announced, which caused the audience to erupt in cheers as she invited Ed onto the stage. “This is me and this person’s first time singing this song together.”

The “Havana” singer revealed how singing their song together that night was “a full circle moment for me.” She reminisced about meeting Ed for the first time and confessed, “I cried the first time I met him, like, I’m such a huge fan of his.” She added, “Us getting to do a song together is really fun. I’m so excited. I might forget the lyrics! If I do, sing them for me!”

Prior to singing her new hit, the Grammy nominee covered Coldplay‘s “Fix You.”

As for Ed, he performed “Perfect” and “Bad Habits” during the benefit concert, using his signature loop station to create his sound.

If you missed Concert for Ukraine — which also featured performances by Anne Marie, Emeli Sandé and others — ITV has uploaded the concert in full to their YouTube channel and has included a link where you can donate to ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.