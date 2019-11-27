Camila Cabello admits she stole from Kensington Palace; see how the royals responded

ABC/Image Group LACamila Cabello just revealed a secret from her time visiting Kensington Palace in London, England last month.

The singer, 22, met with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to honor Radio 1’s Teen Heroes and kept a memento from her visit with the royals.

While speaking with BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, who also attended the visit, confessed, "We were about to meet William and Kate," and said he then told Cabello, "Steal something, steal that pencil!'"

Cabello said his dare was too hard to refuse. "You can't not do a triple doggy dare," she replied. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it."

She said James then turned on her. "You, to one of the palace people, called me out on it, and were like, 'She stole a pencil!' And I was like, 'Oh my god,'" Cabello continued. "And I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil.'"

Well, she ended up keeping it and is now offering her apologies.

"I'm sorry William, and I'm sorry Kate," Cabello said.

After a clip of their interview was posted to Twitter, Kensington Palace seemed to take the news in stride -- they responded with the eyes emoji, to let everyone know Camila got their attention. It appears they're letting her keep the souvenir, though.

