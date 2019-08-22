Camila and Shawn to debut live performance of "Señorita" at MTV VMAs

MTVWe already knew that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, but now we know that they're performing together.

For the first time ever, the rumored couple will perform their steamy duet "Señorita" live.

Camila is up for five VMAs this year, while Shawn has six nods, including Artist of the Year.

Other performers at the ceremony include Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Big Sean, Normani and H.E.R.

Missy Elliott, who's receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will also perform on the show.

The 2019 MTV VMAs are hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The show will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

