Cameron Diaz Returns to Acting

The “Charlie’s Angels” star that slayed the 90’s is making her grand comeback!

Diaz recently announced that she is coming out of retirement to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Back in Action”, alongside Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.

Foxx released a phone call with Diaz to his social media accounts, revealing the exciting news.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

The Netflix Comedy, “Back in Action”, will be the third time that Diaz and Foxx work together.

Although Cameron has not been active within Hollywood in recent years, she had managed to stay busy by launching “Avaline White Wine”, an organic wine label.

Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.