The August 10 deadline for nominations for the 2018 Hats Off Nonprofit Awards is fast-approaching!

Call for Nominations: Take Your Hat Off to a Local Nonprofit Hero

West Palm Beach – Nonprofits First, Inc. will host its second annual Hats Off Nonprofit Awards this October, honoring those in Palm Beach County’s nonprofit sector for their dedication to service and the business of doing good. Nominations are now being accepted online at www.HatsOffAwards.org until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 10.

All nominees will be recognized at a spirited, hat-themed cocktail reception on Tuesday, October 2, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Harriett Himmel Theatre in West Palm Beach. Award winners will be kept secret until that evening when they will be announced during the ceremony.

“With more than 30,000 employees, the nonprofit sector in Palm Beach County is an economic driver, “ said Nonprofits First CEO Jessica Cecere. “It’s time we give them the recognition they deserve, and Nonprofits First is proud to do it.”

Award Categories

The public is invited to submit nominations in one or more of eight categories, including awards for organizations and individuals. Complete details are on the website.

A blue ribbon panel of 42 community leaders in the public and private sectors will select the winners. Two live awards will also be announced at the event. Guests will be invited to vote on the People’s Choice Award, which will acknowledge the nominee that gets the most votes. Also, judges will be scouting for creativity when they select a winner of the Best Hat Award.

“Last year’s inaugural Hats Off Awards event was a roaring success filled with energy as we honored more than 100 nominees and hosted over 300 guests,“ Cecere said. “The momentum is building, and we anticipate yet another exciting, fun-filled tribute evening.”

Funds raised from this unique event benefit Nonprofits First Education Programs and Rising Leaders. These programs focus on the professional development, leadership and training the nonprofit community volunteers and employees need to lead and succeed.

For more than 11 years, Nonprofits First, Inc. has been the leading resource for strengthening the administrative and operational capacity of nonprofit organizations in the community. Comprised of experienced professionals, consultants and volunteers, the vision of Nonprofits First is a community in which all nonprofits achieve their highest level of success.