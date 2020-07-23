Calico Corners In Boca Raton Is Closing For Good

Calico Corner in Boca Raton is closing after 72 years in business. One of the owners, Stacy Silvestri, decided trying to compete with ecommerce and the pandemic on top of that, is too difficult, but when the pandemic hit it was just too much. She feels bad, like she’s letting her customers down but said “I personally guarantee that all our open orders and projects will be delivered to our customers”.

The stores offer a wide variety of name brand upholsteries, prints embroideries, sheers, silks, vinyl, outdoor and performance fabrics used for window treatments, upholstery, slipcovers, bedding, cushions, pillows and much more. When the store closing sales launch regular prices will be discounted up to 50% off.

If you are an at home mask maker, get to Calico Corners and get some deals before it’s gone for good.

Calico Corners is selling everything in all three remaining stores until it’s gone then will be closing it’s doors forever. Everything is to be sold including all fixtures and store equipment.

Calico Corners is located at 170 NW 20th, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

