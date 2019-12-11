Nestle Caffeinated Water Is Coming!

Nestle thinks they’ve found a way to keep you out of the line for a midday coffee by making caffeinated water.

This project is the first of its kind for Nestle, but there are some caffeinated waters out there from smaller brands.

Customers are telling us they’re kind of in an energy crisis, said Yumi Clevenger-Lee Chief Marketing officer of Nestle Water. They need that morning or afternoon burst of energy to keep them going, so this is really based on the idea of gentle caffeine.

Look for Nestle’s caffeinated water to hit store shelves next year.

What do you think of the idea of caffeinated water? How many cups of coffee do you drink a day?