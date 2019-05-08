Buzz surrounding Lady Gaga's Met Gala appearance is worth big bucks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga had everyone talking about her show-stopping Met Gala appearance – complete with four outfit changes – and all that talk is apparently worth big bucks.

Footwear News reports that according to InfluencerDB, Gaga’s word-of-mouth mentions from the appearance are worth nearly $3.5 million. This statistic is known as “earned media value,” or EMV.

Gaga was the most-mentioned Met attendee on Instagram, with 994 accounts posting photos of her along with the phrases #metgala, #metgala2019 or “Met Gala.”

As previously reported, she wore a huge hot pink coat, over a black strapless gown, over a fuschia form-fitting number, over a black bra, panties and fishnet stockings. All her looks were designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Kylie Jenner came in at number two on the EMV list was $1.77 million worth of mentions, thanks to her lilac Versace gown and matching hair, while Harry Styles followed close behind at number three, with $1.71 million worth of mentions. He sported an earring, a sheer Gucci shirt, black pants and high-heeled boots.

Rounding out the top five were Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

