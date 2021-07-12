“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS‘ latest single shows no sign of melting away: “Butter” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh straight week.

While sales of “Butter” decreased over the past week, radio airplay has increased, which is why it’s maintained its top position — and also why it’s now in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. It’s the group’s second top 10 on that chart after “Dynamite.” They’re now the only all-South Korean act to score multiple top 10s on the chart; PSY, who’s also South Korean, hit #10 with “Gangnam Style” in 2012.

Next week, the position of “Butter” may be challenged by the new BTS single “Permission to Dance,” which will debut on the next chart.

Meanwhile, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X returns to the top five on the Hot 100, and tops the Pop Airplay chart for the first time. This is the first number one on that chart for the rapper: Amazingly, “Old Town Road” — which spent a record 19 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 — never got higher than number three on this chart.

