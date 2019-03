Lifetime has DUMPED HER!!!!! Oh my goodness, what will the holidays be like without her loving smile to her family!?

According to TMZ – Hallmark has reportedly cut ties with Lori Loughlin, a longtime collaborator with the company. In a statement obtained by AP, Hallmark Cards Inc. says it has stopped development of all productions involving Lori, adding it was “saddened” by the allegations.

Oh, and Sephora dumped her daughter!

