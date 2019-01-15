Business Assistance for Furloughed Government Employees

The government shutdown is the longest in modern US history and entered its 25th
day. Understanding how tough this is on families who are going without a much-needed paycheck we are asking local businesses to come to their aid and offer freebies up to government employees.
Here is a list of businesses that are helping out during the shutdown:
– Hop Life Brewing is offering a free beer to furloughed federal employees when they present their I.D.
– There’s a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where you can
buy a beer for a federal employee who’s out of work right now because of the government shutdown.
– Mondo’s Pizza in Stuart FL is offering a Free 10” Pizza until Valentine’s Day with a Gov ID
-Southern Salt Therapies – free salt therapy sessions to all government employees affected by the shut down (with ID)
-Rocco’s Tacos is giving up to $20 in free food until 1/20/19. Taco Tuesday and alcohol not included
-Shindig Irish Pub did a free burger for federal employees with ID badge.
-Zoo Miami is offering free admission with ID
-Jazzercise Lake Worth will offer a free month at our fitness studio.
-Palm beach county offers Free breakfast and lunch to students whose parents are government employees
