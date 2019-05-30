“Burnin’ Up”: Jonas Brothers feel the heat on new episode of "Hot Ones"

First We Feast

The Jonas Brothers were "Burnin' Up" on the season nine premiere on of First We Feast's popular web series, Hot Ones.

The reunited trio -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- chowed down on spicy chicken wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans. They were all feeling the heat, but Kevin fared worst of them all.

Along the way, they dispelled rumors about themselves and shared some of their craziest experiences from their past JoBros days.

Nick also revealed that John Mayer copied one of their songs.

"The story is he came to us, and this was like [the] Grammys a few years ago, and is like, 'I love your song Lovebug,’” Nick explains. “Two years later, he released a song and the chorus is literally the same [with] different lyrics. But it's a compliment when someone does that."

Joe, meanwhile, admitted he needs a teleprompter to remember the lyrics to some of their own songs.

“I'm just gonna have these prompters on stage and be shameless about it,” he says. “I don't need them for every song, but 90% of the songs."

To watch the JoBros sweat, check out the episode on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.

