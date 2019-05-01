Burger King Introduces New Boxes For Their Combo Deals Called “Real Meals”.

In their advertising, BK says, “No one is happy all the time.” Obviously a direct shot at McDonald’s and their legendary Happy Meals.

The different boxes include a Whopper Meal Deal with fries and a drink. The mood of the boxes is Blue, Pissed, Salty, YAAAS, and DGAF.

REALLY? DGAF? Classy BK…

Burger King teamed up with Mental Health America to promote the boxes. They are available in limited locations.

What would you put in each combo box? Shouldn’t the Angry Whopper go in the Pissed Box?

Only a few locations are participating and the closest is 1100-5th Street in Miami.

Check them out here!