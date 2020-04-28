Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1 On The List Of Bad-Ass Women On TV!

E! News put together a list of TV’s Top 20 BAD-ASS female characters of all-time. It’s unclear how seriously they took the ranking, but it seems like they had SOME fun with it by making Eleven from “Stranger Things” NUMBER 11. COINCIDENCE!?!?!?

How would your list look?

If I created the list, Olivia Benson would be #1 and Michonne from The Walking Dead would be #2!

1. Buffy Summers from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” . . . (Sarah Michelle Gellar)

2. Olivia Benson from “Law & Order: SVU” . . . (Mariska Hargitay)

3. Angela Abar from “Watchmen” . . . (Regina King)

4. Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” . . . (Maisie Williams)

5. Sydney Bristow from “Alias” . . . (Jennifer Garner)

6. Xena from “Xena: Warrior Princess” . . . (Lucy Lawless)

7. Michonne from “The Walking Dead” . . . (Danai Gurira)

8. Clarke Griffin from “The 100” . . . (Eliza Taylor)

9. Kara Danvers from “Supergirl” . . . (Melissa Benoist)

10. Diana Prince from “Wonder Woman” . . . (Lynda Carter)

11. Eleven from “Stranger Things” . . . (Millie Bobby Brown)

12. Kate Kane from “Batwoman” . . . (Ruby Rose)

13. Olivia Pope from “Scandal” . . . (Kerry Washington)

14. Veronica Mars from “Veronica Mars” . . . (Kristen Bell)

15. Carrie Mathison from “Homeland” . . . (Claire Danes)

16. Rosa Diaz from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” . . . (Stephanie Beatriz)

17. Iris West-Allen from “The Flash” . . . (Candice Patton)

18. Meredith Grey from “Grey’s Anatomy” . . . (Ellen Pompeo)

19. Dana Scully from “The X-Files” . . . (Gillian Anderson)

20. Eve Polastri from “Killing Eve” . . . (Sandra Oh)