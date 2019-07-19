Bud Light Gets In On The Area 51 Raid Craze!

With celebrities like Lil Nas X and Guy Fieri offering their support behind the viral “Storm Area 51” event, Bud Light wanted to buck the trend.

On Wednesday, the beer giant tweeted, “We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.” But then they had a change of heart, replying, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out.”

In a second posting, Bud Light showed off a photo of their iconic tall can, decked out in black and neon green with an alien shaped head replacing the logo. At the top are the words, “We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing.”

While some asked if they were joking, Bud commented, “51,000 RTs and we’ll make it happen.” The post is currently halfway there.

What do you think is the real story behind the Area 51 raid?