We are getting another Beaver! This is music to my ears! Being from Texas originally, which is the home of Buc-ee’s, I can attest to how amazing this place is! It’s the beaver nuggets, the WALL of salt water taffy, the BBQ, the endless choices of beef jerkey AND THE CLEANEST RESTROOMS YOU HAVE EVER SEEN! Combine that with more gas pumps than anyone, and you have the PERFECT road trip destination pit stop! Or you can just take a road trip just to go to Buc-ee’s and I promise it is worth it!