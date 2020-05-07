Bubble baths & butt masks: Kesha on how she keeps her anxiety at bay during COVID-19

Dana Trippe

Dana TrippeWith the country midway through another week of quarantine due to COVID-19, it's understandable that some people are starting to feel a little stir-crazy. Leave it to Kesha to give fans new ideas on how to relax and handle the agitation.

The "Praying" singer dished to Refinery 21 on how she's managed to keep a cool head while self-isolating at home despite the anxiety the pandemic can cause.

"I haven't spent this much time alone in my entire life," admits Kesha. "None of us really know how to cope with this, so it’s helped me to realize that we're all experiencing a roller coaster of emotions — and that's OK."

The 33-year-old says quarantine taught her quite a lot about herself and "brought her back to the basics." Meaning, she's really exploring what's missing in her life and is doing away with things that no longer benefit her.

The downtime has also has led her to being more adventurous in the kitchen: She admits "most things have been disasters, but at least I'm trying."

Above all else, she encourages fans to be kind and patient with themselves because, some days, just "making it through the day is accomplishment enough."

Kesha also totally recommends spoiling yourself a little, which could mean a luscious bubble bath, face mask or just trying out unusual and new beauty products.

"There are also these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using," the singer recommends. "It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness."

Kesha also revealed that, once quarantine is over, the first thing she plans to do is see her family and friends "as much as humanly possible" and "make it a priority."

