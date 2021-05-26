BTS X McDonald’s merch dropping tonight, watch group’s new commercial now

PRNewsfoto/McDonald’s Corporation

As of today, you can go to your local McDonald’s and order the BTS Meal, which consists of the K-Pop superstars’ signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. But tonight, McDonald’s is taking the BTS collab even further.

At 7 p.m. ET, an entire collection of merchandise inspired by the BTS McDonald’s partnership will go live on the Weverse Shop app. It features a mix of BTS’ signature purple color with McDonald’s red and gold, and includes hoodies, bathrobes, socks and sandals.

Plus, the group stars in a new McDonald’s commercial, which is now online, and will begin airing on TV this evening. It features their new single “Butter,” as well as the group singing the brand’s now-iconic “ba da ba ba ba” melody at the end.

The BTS Meal will be available through June 20.

