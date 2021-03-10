BTS wins first-ever Global Album All Format Award for 2020

After being named Global Recording Artists of the Year, BTS has now become the first-ever winners of the newly-created Global Album All Format Award, Music Week reports.

Both titles are given out by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The award is for the best-selling album of the year across all formats, including physical sales, digital downloads and streaming. BTS has won the award for Map of the Soul: 7, released in February of 2020. It was number one in the five biggest music markets in the world: the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Germany and France.

BTS also comes in at number four on the IFPI’s list of the best-selling albums of 2020, with Be (Deluxe Edition).

As Music Week reports, Frances Moore, chief executive at IFPI, said, “It’s an honor to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award…Map Of The Soul: 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally.”

Here is IFPI’s full list of the best-selling albums in the world in 2020:



1. BTS – Map Of The Soul: 7

2. The Weeknd – After Hours

3. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

4. BTS – Be (Deluxe Edition)

5. Harry Styles – Fine Line

6. Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

7. Kenshi Yonezu – Stray Sheep

8. Justin Bieber – Changes

9. Taylor Swift – folklore

10. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.