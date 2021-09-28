BTS will finally return to the U.S. stage in November

BIGHIT MUSIC/Live Nation

BTS will finally be reunited with their beloved ARMY — at least, the North American branch of it — in November, as they perform four in-person shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage — LA will take place November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2. This will be the group’s first chance to perform live for their fans since their 2019 world tour. Since the pandemic, BTS has spoken many times about how upset they’ve been about the fact that they haven’t been able to connect with their fans in person.

Fans who bought VIP tickets to the group’s canceled 2020 Map of the Soul tour will get first access to presale tickets for the new shows.

For fans who can’t get to L.A., BTS will also do a livestream concert, BTS Permission to Dance On Stage, on October 24.

You can register for the presale now through October 2 at 6 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Here is the schedule for who can get tickets when:

10/5 3pm PT Day 1 – VIP Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/6 3pm PT Day 2 – Ticket Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/7 3pm PT Day 3 – BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE

10/8 3pm PT Day 4 – General Verified Fan Presale

10/9 3pm PT Day 5 – General Public Onsale

