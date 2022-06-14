BTS’ V to star in new TV show In ‘The Soop: Friendship Trip’

ABC

BTS‘ ﻿V ﻿is heading back to TV — to star in a spinoff of the popular South Korean reality series In The Soop. But, instead of starring alongside his famous bandmates, this series follows just him and four other celebrities.

NME reports that the four-part series, In The Soop: Friendship Trip﻿, airs in July and sees V heading out on vacation with some of his best friends — actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik as well as rapper ﻿Peakboy. The group, which fans have dubbed the “Wooga Fam,” will embark on a four-day adventure.

In The Soop was created by BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment, which follows the septet on vacation when they need to take a break from their busy schedules. Season one aired in 2020 and saw the “Butter” singers hanging out in a remote forest, while the second season, which aired in 2021, took them to a villa in the mountains.

For those who are curious about the show’s name, “soop” is the Korean word for “forest.”

