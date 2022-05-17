BTS’ V opens up about struggling to figure out who he was as a person

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS‘ V opened up about struggling to come to terms with fame and how it made him question who he really was.

In a video posted on his label Big Hit’s Twitter, the singer, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, spoke about BTS’ new album, Proof, and what songs stood out to him most.

V performs the demo tracks “Singularity” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” on the record, saying he was drawn to the songs because of what they represent.

“I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and the artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other,” he says, which is why he chose “Singularity” because that struggle was “visually portrayed” in the song’s music video.

“That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage and enjoys himself with ARMY. But Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends,” the Korean singer expressed.

V assured fans he no longer grapples with these thoughts, adding, “Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight.”

The Grammy nominee insisted these thoughts “made me into who I am today.”

Proof arrives June 10 at midnight ET and is available to preorder now.

