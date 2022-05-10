BTS unveils final track list to ﻿’Proof’﻿ anthology album

ABC

BTS is gearing up for their June 10 release of their forthcoming album, Proof, and finally unveiled its complete track list on Tuesday.

Proof, which arrives on BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group, is a three-disc anthology that celebrates their international career. While the first disc includes their biggest hits, the second album delves into their lesser-known songs and deep cuts. The third disc is made for hard-core BTS fans and includes numerous demo versions individually sung by every member of the group, their label, BigHit, announced Tuesday.

RM‘s track will be called “Young Forever” while V will sing “Spring Day,” and “Seesaw” will be sung by Suga. In addition, “Still with You” will be sung by Jungkook, J-Hope has the song “DNA,” Jin‘s vocals will be featured on “Epiphany,” and Jimin will team with Suga for “Tony Montana.”

Billboard reports the CD is also packed with the unreleased songs “Quotation Marks” and “Young Love,” as well as a tribute single “For Youth” that BTS recorded for their fans.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” BigHit said in a statement. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof arrives June 10 at midnight ET and is available to pre-order now.

