BTS to take their first break since 2013 to "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people"

In a statement posted on Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, the company behind the superstar K-pop group, announced BTS would be taking an “official and extended period of rest and relaxation" following their concert Sunday in South Korea. It will be their first break since they initially hit the scene in 2013.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators," reads the statement.

"This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways," the statement continues, before concluding, "BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them."

The statement also asks fans to leave the guys alone if they happen to "have a chance encounter" with any of them during their break.

To say that BTS deserves a break is probably an understatement. In the past two years alone, the seven-member boy band, whose ages range from 21 to 26, has scored three number-one albums in the U.S., grossed nearly $100 million on tour, and released three movies.

On top of that, the groups is said to be worth more than $4.6 billion to the South Korean economy, and is said to be the reason that one in every 13 foreign tourists visits that country.

