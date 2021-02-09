BTS to star in 'MTV Unplugged' special

Big Hit Entertainment

The revival of MTV’s Unplugged franchise continues with a special appearance by BTS.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS will premiere Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The chart-topping K-pop superstars will perform from Seoul, South Korea, offering intimate versions of their biggest hits, as well as songs from their latest album, BE (Essential Edition). That album features the group’s number-one hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”

BTS most recently appeared on MTV during the VMAs this past August, where they debuted the first broadcast performance of “Dynamite,” and won four Moon Persons.

Last fall, Miley Cyrus created her “Backyard Sessions” performance for MTV Unplugged.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.