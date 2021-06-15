BTS to release new track July 9 as a gift to their ARMY

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS marked their eighth anniversary over the weekend by hosting the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, a live-streamed fan event that came with a few surprises.

Just over 1.3 million ARMY members from 195 countries tuned in over June 13 and 14 to watch the K-Pop supergroup perform 15 songs on an outdoor stage in the form of the number eight.

In addition to performing hits like “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite” and “Butter,” BTS also treated fans to group performances of SUGA’s solo song “Daechwita” and j-hope‘s solo song “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Fans were able to choose from six different views of the proceedings, while videos of fans watching the show from around the world were also visible.

At the end of the concert, the group told their fans that they “can’t wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space.”

Finally, they announced that on July 9 — the day fans coined the name “ARMY” — they’ll release a CD single version of “Butter,” which will also include a new track. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.