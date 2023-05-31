BTS to release new single on June 9

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

For a group that’s supposedly on hiatus, BTS sure is active.

The group will release a new digital single, “Take Two,” on June 9, in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

According to a press release, the song’s title refers to the fact that the group is moving on to their second chapter after completing their decade-long journey. The song is also a tribute to the group’s fans, ARMY. Suga and RM had a hand in producing the track, while j-hope participated in the songwriting.

Jin and j-hope are currently serving their mandatory military service.

As previously reported, the BTS 10th Anniversary Festa will take place June 17, but leading up to that, special content and events will be revealed, starting Wednesday, May 31.

