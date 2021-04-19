BTS to give fans a taste of their favorite McDonald’s order

Big Hit Entertainment

The BTS ARMY is lovin’ it.

McDonald’s has announced a new partnership with the K-pop superstars that will give fans the chance to order the group’s favorite meal.

The BTS Meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and, for the first time ever in the U.S., sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by the ones available at McDonald’s in BTS’ home country of South Korea.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” the group’s label, Big Hit Music, says in a statement.

The BTS Meal becomes available on May 26 at participating restaurants nationwide. The fast food chain previously released Travis Scott and J Balvin signature meals.

