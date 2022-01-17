BTS tease upcoming single to accompany their ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ webcomic

ABC

BTS is currently enjoying a respite from the music scene, but a few members are still flexing their creativity when it comes to their new webcomic, 7Fates: CHAKHO.

The septet previously hinted they would make a few original tunes to accompany their online comic and, over the weekend, confirmed an accompanying soundtrack that will feature a song performed by Jungkook and produced by Suga.

Naver Webtoon, a branch of the publishing website, Webtoon, which hosts 7Fates: CHAKHO, announced a contest on Twitter inviting fans to subscribe to the BTS webcomic, which will then enter them into a contest to win one of the 300 available CDs. The last day to enter is February 5.

It is unknown if the soundtrack will offer other songs performed by the Grammy-nominated group or if fans will be able to purchase it once the contest runs its course.

In the meantime, BTS fans can enjoy the first episode of the 7Fates: CHAKHO series, which was posted on the Webtoon app Saturday. The story is set in Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, which lasted from the late 1300s to late 1800s, and follows seven tiger hunters based on the BTS members, who are bound by fate to track down an elusive tiger.

