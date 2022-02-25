BTS teams with Nordstrom for new merchandise collection

ABC

If you’re hoping to grow your collection of BTS merchandise, you’re in luck. The “Butter” hitmakers have teamed with Nordstrom for an exclusive line.

The collection, dubbed BTS Themed Merch, went live on Friday both online and in stores and features unisex clothing, buttons, stickers and a whole bunch of other goodies. Items range in price from about $10 to $110 USD.

The line even includs photo flags that fans hoping to catch their next live performance can wave around in the crowds, but the $9 offerings that had group and individual photos are mostly gone.

Other offerings include a “Boy with Love” pink robe for $110 that comes with matching slippers for an extra $25, a gender inclusive “Black Swan” sweatshirt for $80, a “Mic Drop” black fleece pouch for about $40, and a “Dynamite” reversible knit scarf. Fans can also snatch up exclusive sweatpants, mugs, beanies, stamps, tee shirts, jackets, and even throw blankets.

Items are selling out already, so if you are dying to grab a little something, better act fast.

