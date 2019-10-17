BTS teams with Lauv for remix of Ed Sheeran-penned song; concert coming to theaters Oct. 27

Big Hit Entertainment

Following their vacation, the guys in BTS are busier than ever.

On Friday, the group will release a new version of "Make It Right," a song co-written by Ed Sheeran that appeared on their album Map of the Soul: Persona. The new version features Lauv. The group also retweeted Lauv's post about the song -- he's shown posing with them, along with the caption "Did I finally make it right?"

"You always make it right," responded BTS.

The song arrives at 5 a.m. ET on Friday.

In other BTS news, the group's tour-ending performance at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea will be shown in movie theaters on October 27.

The event, dubbed BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' [THE FINAL] will be shown simultaneously across all time zones in the U.S., hours after being captured live. It'll start at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT and so on. Fans in Asia will be able to watch the show in theaters live.

Tickets, as well as a list of participating theaters, are available at FathomEvents.com.

