BTS teams up with Samsonite for “Butter” collection of luggage and bags

Courtesy Samsonite/BigHit Music

BTS may have temporarily hit pause on their singing career, but they’ve found a new way to stay in the public eye.

The K-pop superstars have teamed up with Samsonite RED for a new collection inspired by their hit “Butter.” The “BTS Butter” collaboration is now available in the U.S., Canada and online.

The collection includes luggage, a backpack, a mini crossbody bag, an expandable tote and a luggage tag set, all done in bright yellow and black. The luggage comes with a DIY customization kit that allows you to switch out components like the handle, wheel caps and logo plate.

Prices range from $45 to $315. Visit shop.samsonite.com to purchase.

