BTS taking over 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 24

BTS is ready to take late night TV by storm.

The K-pop sensation will appear on a special telecast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 24. The full hour of the episode will be dedicated to the group. Not only will it feature an interview and performance of a new song, but BTS will journey with Fallon to visit iconic spots all over New York City.

“We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City,” Fallon says in a statement. “BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is.”

Fallon adds, “They took over Grand Central Terminal. It’s BTS on NBC from NYC at GCT…wait, this is getting weird, isn’t it? Just watch the show on Monday, Feb. 24.”

BTS will release their new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, on February 21.

