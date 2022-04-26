BTS’ Suga to produce lead single from PSY’s forthcoming album

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images/ Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PSY is making his musical comeback after introducing Western radio to K-pop a decade ago with “Gangnam Style,” and he’s tapped BTS‘ Suga to produce lead single from his upcoming album.

The “GENTLEMAN” rapper recently unveiled his upcoming studio work, PSY 9th, which will be his first album in about five years. PSY has been teasing a crop of new music over the past few days to excite fans about the upcoming effort and, on Monday, unveiled the track “That That” on Twitter.

PSY also shared the promotional artwork for the new song, which is second on the track list, and confirmed it is also the “title track.”

The 44-year-old rapper then shared a video explaining how this collaborative work with Suga came to be, in which he speaks about his excitement to work with younger artists and attests he doesn’t “want to be someone who’s hard to approach.”

Suga, who is 29, also appeared in the promotional video and said he was “quite nervous” to collaborate with PSY, explaining, “He’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business.” He quickly learned that his fears were misplaced and described, “It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun… We became besties in a way!”

PSY joked being upgraded to “bestie” status is “great for me” because, as he remarked, “How much younger does that make me?”

The two then teased just a few seconds of their new song, but fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. “That That” drops Friday at 6 p.m. Korean time.

