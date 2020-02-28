BTS scratches South Korea concert dates due to coronavirus

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Nathan Congleton/NBCK-pop superstars BTS have canceled a series of their MAP OF THE SOUL concert dates set for Seoul, South Korea in April due to concerns about a soaring outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the country.

The band announced in a post to its official Twitter account on Thursday, "We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR...has been cancelled."

The COVID-19 outbreak, the statement continues, "has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert," set for April 11,12, 18 and 19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.

The coronavirus behind the new illness has infected more than 2,000 people in South Korea alone and killed 13 others in the largest outbreak outside mainland China.

Novel coronavirus can cause symptoms that range from mild to severe, including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Since the symptoms are similar to those of pneumonia, influenza and the common cold, only a diagnostic test can confirm whether an individual has coronavirus.

At least 2,762 people have died from confirmed cases of the virus, all but 44 in China, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization.

