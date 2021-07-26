BTS replaces themselves at number one — after replacing themselves at number one

BIGHIT MUSIC

Another day, another chart record for BTS.

Last week, the K-pop superstars’ new single, “Permission to Dance,” replaced their hit “Butter” at number one after seven weeks. Well, “Butter” is now back at number one for an eighth week. That means it’s now tied the record for the longest-running number-one of 2021 so far: Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” also spent eight weeks on top earlier this year.

As Billboard notes, BTS has now become the first act to replace itself at number one with a new song, and then have the first song return to number one — without any other songs holding the top spot between the two events.

In other BTS news, “MIC Drop,” the video of a remix they did with superstar deejay Steve Aoki, has hit the billion-view mark on YouTube. Steve celebrated the news on Twitter, writing in part, “my first music video to ever do that & i’m so amazed by u.”

“MIC Drop” is BTS’ fourth video to hit a billion views, following “DNA,” “Boy with Luv,” and “Dynamite.”

