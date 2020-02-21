BTS premieres video for 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' single "ON"

Bighit Entertainment

Bighit EntertainmentBTS' new album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 is out today, and to celebrate, the group has premiered the video for the single "ON."

The highly choreographed clip, officially titled "'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima," features the K-pop superstars leading a group of 30 dancers and 12 marching band members. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 is BTS's fourth studio album. It also includes the Halsey collaboration "Boy with Luv."

BTS will launch a U.S. tour in support of the new record in April.

