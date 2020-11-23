BTS performs "Life Goes On" on 'GMA'; talks quarantining together and missing fans

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS returned to Good Morning America Monday to perform the group’s new song, “Life Goes On,” and give fans an update on how they’ve been coping.

Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope appeared together — minus Suga — and sounded off on quarantining together amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. RM told GMA they’re all “doing our best” while quarantining together, having kept busy by putting on a huge virtual concert and being in the studio making music.

The guys agreed they’re not happy being apart from their fans for so long. “We connect with them,” V noted, “but we want to meet them in person.”

BTS recently spoke to Esquire about “Dynamite,” the K-pop group’s first chart-topping song to hit #1 in the United States from the album, Be.

“We were trying to convey the message of healing and comfort to our fans. World domination wasn’t actually our plan when we were releasing ‘Dynamite,'” Jin told Esquire, with RM noting it “wouldn’t be here if there was no COVID-19.”

RM explained the group’s relationship with their fans, known as ARMY.

“When we feel exhausted, when we hear the news all over the world, the tutoring programs, the donations, and every good thing, we feel responsible for all of this,” he said. “We’ve got to be greater; we’ve got to be better. All those behaviors always influence us to be better people, before all this music and artist stuff.”

The group doesn’t have time for dating, with RM telling Esquire their love life “is with all the ARMYs all over the world.”

Jung Kook added that “the most important thing for us now is to sleep.”

Last night, the group won Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist at the American Music Awards.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.