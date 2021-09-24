BTS on the mental toll the pandemic’s taken on them: “I have been questioning my purpose in life”

ABC News

While BTS’ career has been going great over the past 20 months, they opened up in an exclusive interview with ABC News about the mental toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on them.

“I have been having a lot of negative thoughts and questioning my purpose in life,” BTS’ Jimin said. “I hope that COVID ends quickly and we can get back to doing the performances we love.”

Noting that he’s struggling with a “sense of isolation and that everything has come to a halt,” Suga says he’d like everyone to work together to stop the pandemic’s progress, “so we can emerge from this isolation and depression a bit faster.”

J-Hope said that he misses “the trivial daily part of life…When we travel or go on tour, people gather in groups and talk to us…I get an energy from those moments that I haven’t been able to feel lately.”

As for V, he misses the fans the most. “It’s been almost a year and a half, two years since I’ve had real eye contact with ARMYs,” he said. “Since I don’t see [them] in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist.”

“Rather than photoshoots or TV shows, I could do concerts all day long. That’s the biggest loss for me,” said Jungkook.

J-Hope added that he hopes that “many people get vaccinated, and it becomes possible for us to safely have a concert.”

“We sympathize with people who fear vaccines, because it’s a change,” noted Jin. “It’s understandable to be wary of something that didn’t exist before. But I believe that if we’re afraid of the past, we won’t be able to make progress. We need to be more positive about the vaccine in order to create a better future.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.