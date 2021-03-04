BTS officially named biggest recording act of 2020 globally

It’s official: In 2020, BTS was the best-selling music artist in the world.

That’s according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. The title is determined by the worldwide performance of an artist’s entire body of work.

This is BTS’ first time capturing the title; in 2018, they came in at #2, and were #7 last year. They’re the first Korean act to win the title.

BTS started 2020 by releasing Map of the Soul: 7, which hit number-one in more than 20 countries. Their single “Dynamite” became their first U.S. number-one single and broke first-day streams on YouTube and Spotify. They closed the year by releasing the BE album, and scored another number-one with the single “Life Goes On.”

In a statement, IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said, “BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world. They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.”

Here is IFPI’s list of the top 10 best-selling artists worldwide in 2020:

1. BTS

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. Billie Eilish

6. Eminem

7. Post Malone

8. Ariana Grande

9. Juice Wrld

10. Justin Bieber

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.