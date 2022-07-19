BTS officially named ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, set concert for October

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS appeared together in Seoul Tuesday, where they were officially appointed ambassadors for the South Korean city of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a world fair that’s held every five years.

During the appointment ceremony attended by the mayor of Busan, the South Korean prime minister and other officials, the BTS members received special plaques marking their new roles. They’ll be taking part in promotional activities, including a performance at the “Global Busan Concert” in October, as part of their efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.

Russia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have also submitted bids to host the event. The selection of the city will take place in 2023.

In a statement, BTS member RM said they were “honored” to be appointed and noted, “We will…make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

The mayor of Busan said, “Through the [Global Busan] concert, I firmly believe that millions and billions of fans from all over the world will also support the bid for World Expo 2030 Busan.”

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo added, “With the support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal.”

