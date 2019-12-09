BTS most tweeted-about musical artist; tweet by BTS member is most retweeted tweet of the year

Twitter has released its year-end stats, which show that BTS was the most tweeted-about musical act of 2019, followed by -- in descending order -- Ariana Grande, Drake, Rihanna, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

In addition, the most-retweeted tweet worldwide in the past year was a video of BTS member Jungkook dancing and lip-syncing to Billie Eilish's hit "bad guy."

Initially, that tweet was the second most-retweeted tweet, after that viral image of an egg that also became the most-liked photo on Instagram. But after Twitter announced that fact, the group's fans started retweeting like crazy, and made the Jungkook tweet number one by six thousand tweets.

Over the weekend, BTS was named Group of the Year at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch. At the event, BTS member RM revealed that the group is working on a new album.

