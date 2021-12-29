BTS members approve of ‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park’s cover of “Dynamite”

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

In the second season of the Netflix show Emily in Paris, which is now streaming on Netflix, Ashley Park‘s character Mindy Chen performs a version of the BTS smash “Dynamite” in a drag bar. And she — as well as the BTS ARMY — will be happy to know that at least two members of the group have given her rendition a thumbs-up.

Park posted a clip of her performance — for which she wore a half-man/half-woman costume — on Instagram, and wrote, “ I’m still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy!”

She added a special thanks to “RM, Suga, V, JungKook, J-Hope, JiMin, Jin for YOUUUU and your constant hard work and music!”

V shared Park’s post on Instagram and added two heart emojis: one black and one white, to match her costume. Billboard reports that RM posted about the cover on his Instagram Story, which has now expired.

Park, who rose to fame playing Gretchen Weiners in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, told MTV that she specifically asked the Emily in Paris producers if Mindy, who’s trying to launch a singing career, could sing a K-pop song.

“Never in my wildest dreams as a BTS stan, BTS ARMY, did I think that they would get ‘Dynamite’ by BTS,” the actress added.

