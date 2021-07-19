BTS melts “Butter” with “Permission to Dance,” LAROI & Bieber in at number three with “Stay”

BIGHIT MUSIC

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously.

The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”

As Billboard notes, BTS has amassed its five chart-toppers in just 10 months and two weeks. That’s the fastest any artist has racked up five number-ones since Michael Jackson did it in nine months and two weeks — from 1987 to 1988 — with songs from his album Bad.

In addition, “Permission to Dance” is BTS’ fourth song to debut at number one. Only three other acts in Hot 100 history have had four or more number-one debuts: Ariana Grande, with five, and Justin Bieber and Drake, each with four.

Also of note: “Permission to Dance” gives Ed Sheeran his fourth number-one hit as a writer, after Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Ed’s own “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”

Speaking of Justin, he and his new BFF The Kid LAROI blast onto the chart at number three with their new collab, “Save Me.” It’s The Kid LAROI’s second top 10, and his highest U.S. chart ranking to date; the Miley Cyrus remix of “Without You” reached number eight.

LAROI is pretty excited about his new chart placing: He reacted to it by tweeting, “LETS F**KING GOOOOOO TOP 3 I F**ING LOVE YOU FAMILY THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

